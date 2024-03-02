New downtown housing to be one of the city's largest, addresses housing demand

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A new 233-unit apartment building is part of the city's big plan to address the growing need for more housing. The Fort at the Rail Yard is projected to be complete by Sept. 20 and is located off Broadway Ave.



According to a comprehensive housing study, city officials say the city needs to reach 3,000 new housing units within the next 10 years.



The Broadway District already has around 1,000 new housing units proposed or under construction. OnBroadway's master plan features the Green Bay Public Market, developing the Shipyard district, and building an amphitheater at Leicht Park.

A new apartment building off Broadway Ave. is helping make progress towards that big number.

"I know there were other contractors that are working on it," Shane Nesbitt, Senior Superintendent at TWG Development, said all hands are on deck. "We're working diligently on what we've got here as a product, and I'm proud of the one that we're delivering," Nesbitt said

Shane and his team are building what's called "The Fort at the Rail Yard" to life.

"I think it's not just a matter of giving people a place to live. It's a matter of giving a place to live that they can feel comfortable in, and be proud to live in," Nesbitt said.

The building will have 233 units plus retail space and the plan is to offer it to people of mixed incomes.

"This is a great place to have as your first home, it really is," Nesbitt said.

They have an expected completion date of Sept. 20

"I'm quite proud of it," Nesbitt said. "I feel strongly about serving people who are making their way through life."

OnBroadway Executive Director Brandon Johnson says housing efforts are inspired by bringing more people downtown.

"When you bring people downtown, they patronize your shops and stores," Johnson said. "They create economic activity, and so we'd like to create great places for people to live."

Johnson says the Broadway district already has around 1,000 housing units proposed or under construction.

He says every residential unit downtown results in $14,000 in new spending, which means the fort at the rail yard could create more than $3.2 million in direct spending.

Johnson said the Fort is one piece in OnBroadway's master plan that features the Green Bay Public Market, the Shipyard development and building an amphitheater at Leicht Park.