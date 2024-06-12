Watch Now
First Lady Jill Biden returning to Green Bay to meet with local seniors

Jill Biden
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington.
Jill Biden
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jun 12, 2024

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — First Lady Jill Biden is returning to Green Bay to meet with local seniors.

The Biden-Harris campaign says FLOTUS will arrive in town Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday's event will be part of Seniors for Biden-Harris — which the campaign says is a national organizing coalition to mobilize around what’s at stake for American seniors in this year's election.

It is unclear where in Green Bay the First Lady will be.

Dr. Biden's most recent visit to Titletown was in February at the Rail Yard Innovation District where she highlighted career education programs.

FLOTUS was also in Green Bay in October at Discover Green Bay to raise awareness for cancer.

