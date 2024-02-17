First Lady Jill Biden visits Green Bay to highlight career education programs

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — First Lady Jill Biden made a stop in Green Bay as part of the "Invest in America," tour on Friday.



Dr. Biden hosted a roundtable discussion at LiveX in the historic Rail Yard Innovation District, joined by Governor Evers, the Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, and several other state and local educational leaders to highlight the importance of apprenticeship programs in shaping the future workforce.

Thanks to new investments, Wisconsin plans to expand its career and technical education resources. Twenty pilot schools across the state will receive funding to prepare and connect more than 10,000 students to these opportunities.

The apprenticeship programs in local schools are a way to give students real-world career experience. Its purpose is to create equitable and debt-free pathways to high-paying jobs.