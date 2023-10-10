First Lady makes stop at Discover Green Bay to raise cancer awareness

First Lady Jill Biden made a stop at Discover Green Bay on Monday to raise awareness in the fight against cancer

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — First Lady Jill Biden made a stop at Discover Green Bay on Monday to raise awareness in the fight against cancer.

"Cancer touches us all," Biden said. "And that's true for my family, and I know far too many of your families as well."

The First Lady joined a Packers watch party to share the NFL's Crucial Catch message of getting screened early for the disease.

Biden also helped promote the White House's Cancer Moonshot project. It's an initiative with the goal to reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50 percent over the next quarter century.

"Where we catch it early and we help people to live longer, healthier lives," Biden said. "And of all the things that cancer steals, time is the cruelest."

Data from the American Cancer Society shows that since 1991, the United States cancer death rate has dropped 33 percent. The ACS says nearly four million cancer deaths have been avoided.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cancer is the second-leading cause of the death in the U.S. only behind heart disease.

The First Lady urged people to put their health first and make an appointment to see if it's time to get screened.

She said one of the best ways to fight cancer is to catch it early.

"You could save someone's lives, maybe even your own," Biden said. "Together, we can intercept cancer."

The White House says since Joe Biden has been president, the First Lady has attended more than 40 Cancer Moonshot events in 18 cities across more than a dozen states.