Fifth suspect charged in deadly Green Bay shooting

NBC 26
A fifth suspect has been charged in a deadly shooting in Green Bay that claimed the life of 21-year-old Brandon Ramirez.

Rosemary Patricia Williams, 18, was charged on Tuesday with felony murder, according to court records. She is now the fifth suspect charged in connection to the killing.

The shooting stemmed from a drug deal, according to a criminal complaint, which allegedly Williams helped set up.

Nigel White, Elijah White, Dion Richardson Jr and Darian Pinchart are the other four suspects who allegedly had a role in the shooting that took the life of 21-year-old Brandon Ramirez.

