UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in deadly Green Bay shooting

UPDATE #2: Green Bay Police say they have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to an August shooting that killed 21-year-old Brandon Ramirez.

Police say an 18-year-old Green Bay man turned himself in to police on Wednesday, Sept. 25. He was then taken to the Brown County jail.

Three other suspects — two 18-year-old men and a 22-year-old man, all from Green Bay — are also in custody in connection to the Berner Street homicide.

Police are referring charges to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

Police are not identifying any of the suspects at this time.

UPDATE: Green Bay Police say two more suspects have been arrested in relation to a deadly August shooting on Berner Street.

Police say an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Green Bay, were taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 23. Charges are being referred to the Brown County District Attorney's Office for the August homicide.

The shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Brandon Ramirez from Green Bay.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Police say they're referring charges to the Brown County District Attorney's Office for an 18-year-old Green Bay man who's is custody for homicide charges.

Brandon Ramirez, 21, of Green Bay was shot in the 1200 block of Berner Street on Aug. 7. He later died at a hospital.

Authorities aren't releasing the suspect's name at this time, but they say the suspect was taken into custody on Saturday, Sept. 21 in another area for an unrelated incident.

Authorities say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

If you have any information about this incident, you can report the information anonymously and receive cash.