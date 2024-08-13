Young Green Bay man who was hurt in shooting has died, police investigating as a homicide

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 21-year-old Green Bay man who was seriously injured in a shooting Aug. 7 has died, and police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police say the victim, Brandon Ramirez, died on Friday, Aug. 9, at a local hospital. The Brown County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Monday.

Police say no arrests have been made and are actively looking for suspects. Police say the deadly shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

The shooting was reportedly happened in the 1200 block of Berner Street. Police are still attempting to determine the exact location.

Ramirez was dropped off to a local hospital by an unidentified person last Wednesday afternoon. Police say their investigation indicates Ramirez and the unidentified person knew each other.

Green Bay Police Department A 21-year-old Green Bay man who was seriously injured in a shooting Aug. 7 has died, and police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Police say the victim, Brandon Ramirez, died on Friday, Aug. 9, at a local hospital.

Police are urging neighbors to contact them immediately if they have witnessed anything related to the shooting or have any security camera or doorbell video in the area where the incident is believed to have happened.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-240877. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or by using the "P3 Tips" app.

Stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue following this story.