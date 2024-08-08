21-year-old Green Bay man seriously hurt in shooting, police say

GREEN BAY (NBC 26 — Police say a 21-year-old Green Bay man is being treated for serious injuries following a shooting.

Police say they got called to a local hospital shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting victim dropped off by an unidentified person.

Police say no arrests have been made. It is unknown where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-240877. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or by using the "P3 Tips" app.

Stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we follow this story.