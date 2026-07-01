Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
42  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Farmers’ Market on Broadway canceled July 1

Farmers' Market on Broadway kicks off for the season
Valerie Juarez
Farmers' Market on Broadway kicks off for the season
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Farmers’ Market on Broadway is canceled July 1 because of forecast severe weather Wednesday, organizers say.

Market officials say weather-related absences during the 2026 season will not count against the market attendance policy, and vendors who choose not to attend because of heat or severe weather will not face penalties.

The cancellation comes after a severe storm hit the market last week after organizers decided to proceed with the event despite severe weather concerns. Organizers later said they were “deeply saddened” by the challenges vendors faced during the storm and announced their emergency response procedures are under comprehensive review.

The Farmers’ Market on Broadway runs Wednesday evenings from late May through September in Green Bay’s Broadway District and features more than 100 vendors.

Jessica and Claire WebBios 600x400.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters