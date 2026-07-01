Farmers’ Market on Broadway canceled July 1

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Farmers’ Market on Broadway is canceled July 1 because of forecast severe weather Wednesday, organizers say.

Market officials say weather-related absences during the 2026 season will not count against the market attendance policy, and vendors who choose not to attend because of heat or severe weather will not face penalties.

The cancellation comes after a severe storm hit the market last week after organizers decided to proceed with the event despite severe weather concerns. Organizers later said they were “deeply saddened” by the challenges vendors faced during the storm and announced their emergency response procedures are under comprehensive review.

The Farmers’ Market on Broadway runs Wednesday evenings from late May through September in Green Bay’s Broadway District and features more than 100 vendors.