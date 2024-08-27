Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Kamala Harris in northeast Wisconsin

Video shows Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren campaigning in Green Bay for Vice President Kamala Harris.

NBC 26 reporter Avi Carr-Gloth discussed her Wisconsin visit with her in a one-on-one interview.

Warren made campaign stops in Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh on Tuesday.

With the 2024 presidential election just under 70 days away, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren concluded her two-day Wisconsin visit to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

After multiple appearances including Manitowoc and Door County on Monday, Warren began Tuesday in Green Bay before stops in Appleton and Oshkosh.

She repeatedly emphasized how important the badger state would be to winning the election.

"This is going to come down to you Wisconsin," said Warren.

"I'm here as the representative of 49 other states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to say please Wisconsin we are counting on you."

Warren isn't the first national politician to visit the area, nor will she be the last. But she says ultimately, voters in the state will decide who wins.

"At the end of the day this is going to be about people in Wisconsin talking to other people in Wisconsin," said Warren in an interview with NBC 26.

"My only job is to come here and talk about some of the issues and make sure that people actually know both candidates."

NBC 26 reached out to the Republican Party of Brown County as well as several republican lawmakers representing northeast Wisconsin but did not receive comment before the airing of this story.

Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance will be in De Pere to campaign for his ticket with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday night.