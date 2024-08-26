Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance visiting De Pere on Wednesday

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will be making a stop in De Pere on Wednesday.

According to the Trump-Vance campaign, the Ohio senator will be delivering remarks on the economy, inflation, and energy at AmeriLux Family of Companies at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Doors will open at 3:30.

Vance and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, held dueling rallies in Wisconsin earlier this month. Both campaigns rallied in Eau Claire on the same day on Aug. 7.

During the week of the Democratic National Convention, Harris held a rally at Fiserv Forum, while Vance delivered remarks in Kenosha on the same day.