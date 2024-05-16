Donald Trump Jr. to campaign in Green Bay for 8th Congressional District candidate
Prev
Next
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Donald Trump Jr. reacts to the crowd as he comes on stage to speak prior to his father, former President Donald Trump speaking at the Students for Trump conference at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 14:52:15-04
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Former president Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., will be in Green Bay on June 4.
In an article citing The Daily Caller, the campaign for Tony Wied says Trump Jr. will be in Titletown to fundraise and campaign for Wied.
Wied, a Republican, is running for Wisconsin's open 8th Congressional District seat.
Former representative Mike Gallagher resigned from his seat last month.
Wied has been endorsed by former president Trump.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More News in Green Bay
We cover stories making an impact in Green Bay. This is your home to stay on top of what is changing in Green Bay and why it matters to you and your family. We want to hear from you! Click here and tell us what we should be covering in your neighborhood.
More News in Green Bay
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.