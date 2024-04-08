Wied receives President Trump's endorsement, poised to announce candidacy

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A major announcement is expected later tonight in the race for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District.

Republicans are expected to announce another candidate for Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher's soon-to-be vacated seat, but this candidate has the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Tony Wied is a former gas station owner, and he's the latest candidate to announce his bid for the 2024 general election.

Mr. Wied says "It's the honor of a lifetime to receive President Trump's endorsement. I won't let him down. The district is hungry for an America-first outsider, and I think I fit that bill. After three decades running businesses here in northeast Wisconsin, I believe I can take those private sector skills to Washington and fix the serious problems facing our country."

Shortly after Congressman Gallagher announced he would be stepping down, former State Senator Roger Roth announced his plans to run.

State Senator Roth said, "As the only veteran in this race, I know what it means to serve. My wife and I look at our country, and for the sake of our children, know we have to fight to preserve and protect what makes America great. I will win this race and help Wisconsin for Donald Trump this November."

State Senator Andre Jacque also announced his bid for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District.

I reached out to the state senator for a response to President Trump's endorsement for Wied, and I have not yet heard back.

However, when Jacque initially announced plans to run, he said in part quote, "I'm proud of my record delivering conservative wins and fighting back against liberal policies that would harm our state."

So far, Dr. Kristin Lyerly is the lone Democrat in the race for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District.

Dr. Lyerly announced her candidacy last week and says, "We welcome another MAGA extremist candidate into the race who is going to push a divisive agenda. The people of Northeast Wisconsin deserve better, because here in Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District, our neighbors are not red and blue, they're green and gold. My candidacy is about bringing people together to get things done, and we're going to work across the aisle to make health care affordable, rein in the cost of living and inflation, and ensure women have the freedom to make their own health care decisions."

Northeast Wisconsin voters will decide in the November general election who will represent Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District.

GOP members say they are making a major announcement Monday night at the Legacy Hotel in Green Bay.

