County, C Reiss reach agreement on Pulliam plant site

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The coal piles could finally be on the move, north up the Fox River.

A “tentative agreement” has been reached regarding the Pulliam Power Plant site and relocation of Green Bay’s downtown coal piles, but details have yet to be made public.

Media at Tuesday night's Brown County Board of Supervisors special meeting were given a hard copy of the following statement:

Brown County and C. Reiss Company have reached a tentative agreement that is currently being put into writing. This tentative agreement will then be voted on at a special meeting of the Brown County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, June 5th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. All parties will not make further comment until after that meeting.

Click here for our recent coverage of the negotiations preceding this agreement.