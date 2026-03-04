Council approves short-term rental rules, moves forward with DORA

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — At its Tuesday night meeting, the Green Bay Common Council approved new rules for short-term rentals and a first draft to make the City Deck a DORA- 'Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.'



The common council has worked for months to find new rules and regulations for short-term rental properties in Green Bay.

The new short-term rental regulations outline what needs to be included in an owner's house rules, new requirements for permit applications and grounds for permit suspension.

The council approved the first draft of a DORA on City Deck, which would allow people to walk outside with an open, alcoholic drink during summer months.

After months of debate, including a lengthy conversation at Tuesday’s meeting, the council has agreed on new rules for short-term rentals.

“I think we’re at a good spot given the constraints our council gave us and the constraints under state law," Mayor Eric Genrich said at the meeting.

The new ordinance says short-term rental owners must clearly post house rules, which must include local noise regulations and parking rules.

The ordinance also lays out new requirements for short-term rental permit applications and grounds for suspending permits.

The ordinance does not place restrictions on length of stay for tenants.

Council also approved a first draft of a DORA, or 'Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area,' for the City Deck area.

“Help address some of the chronic challenges or issues that we’ve had with enforcement on the City Deck," councilor Brian Johnson said at the meeting.

A DORA would allow people to walk with open alcohol containers on the City Deck between May 1- Sept. 30, Thursdays and Fridays, 3-10 p.m., and Saturday and Sundays 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Kristin Johnson, who lives near City Deck, expressed concerns.

“I want to make sure that this doesn’t interfere with the quiet that we’re used to, although I am in favor of fun as well," she said during public comment.

District 7 councilor, Alyssa Proffitt, said there will be neighborhood meetings and a second council reading to finalize the details before the DORA is rolled out this summer.

“What's in front of us tonight, I still feel strongly are some really good bones to move forward," she says.

