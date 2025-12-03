GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Common Council voted Tuesday night to postpone implementing any restrictions on short-term rentals in the city, choosing instead to continue working with rental property owners to find a more widely supported solution.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Green Bay Common Council delays vote on short-term rental restrictions

The proposed restrictions began as an effort to address housing shortages in Green Bay, but have sparked weeks of debate between neighbors and city officials about whether limiting short-term rentals would actually improve housing availability.

"I can't walk a block any direction from my residence without passing at least one short-term rental," said Jeanne Biebel, a Green Bay resident.

Ryan Spaude urged city leaders to take stronger action during Tuesday's meeting, citing that affordability is a key issue statewide.

"I am pushing you alders to go as far as you can on this issue. To use the tools that are available to you to tackle the issue of short-term rentals," Spaude said.

The most recent proposal included a three-strike system that would revoke rental licenses for repeat violations. However, the Green Bay Short Term Rental Alliance, a group with more than 300 members, has been actively communicating with the Common Council about various proposed restrictions.

Brooke Tassoul, a short-term rental owner and a leader of the alliance, expressed satisfaction with the council's decision to delay the vote.

"We are just thrilled they took to time to see all points of view," Tassoul said.

The council decided to table their vote Tuesday night, opting to continue working with the STR Alliance to develop a solution that more people can support.

It remains unclear when the council will revisit the issue, but Mayor Eric Genrich said Tuesday night he would like to resolve the matter before the end of this council's term.

