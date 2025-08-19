City of Green Bay launches project to improve Leicht Park

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Upgrades are underway for Leicht Memorial Park in downtown Green Bay.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, city leaders announced the beginning of construction to improve Leicht Memorial Park and to "position the park as a premier destination for community events and recreation", according to a news release.

The city says the project will create a new pavilion featuring concessions, restrooms, event space, an overlook deck with views of the Fox River, and enhanced infrastructure to support the park's role as a venue for festivals and community events.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for our community as we begin transforming Leicht Memorial Park into an even more vibrant gathering place for residents and visitors," Mayor Eric Genrich said. "This project will enhance our downtown waterfront while creating new opportunities for the festivals, concerts, and community celebrations that make Green Bay special. The collaboration between the city and On Broadway demonstrates what we can accomplish when we work together toward a shared vision."

Construction will happen in phases. The new pavilion is expected to be completed by fall of 2026.

Leicht Park currently hosts the annual Levitt AMP Music Concert Series, which wrapped up its third year on Aug. 3. The downtown park held the Draft City Music Fest during the 2025 NFL Draft, and also holds a variety of other events.