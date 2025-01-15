Free music fest downtown planned for NFL Draft; Leicht Park changes could come years later

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The city of Green Bay and its partners announce a free music fest downtown the night before and after the NFL Draft in April.



Get a bird's-eye view of Leicht Memorial Park, where a free music festival is planned around the NFL Draft.

The Draft is less than 100 days away from coming to Green Bay

The lineup of performers has yet to be announced.

City officials say the selection of artists who will play is partially dependent on sponsorship money.

April 24-26 are the dates for this year's Draft.

We are 99 days away from the biggest event ever in northeast Wisconsin.

The city of Green Bay and its partners announced plans to kick off the NFL Draft in a big way.

"We might be the smallest market, but boy we are committed and we are committed in a way that other cities sometimes have a hard time understanding," Brian Johnson of On Broadway, Inc. said during a news conference at the Neville Public Museum. "But we understand it and it's because it's who we are. It's our identity."

Green Bay's fest will be held the night before the Draft and the night after the event wraps up. Mayor Eric Genrich says the idea for the Draft City Music Fest came from conversations with leaders in other cities that recently hosted the draft, like Kansas City and Detroit.

"They said, you know, it's a massive opportunity, but you really have to take advantage of it," Genrich said. "You have to leverage the chance to have this event within your community and do whatever you can to attract people to all elements of the city."

Leaders describe the fest as family-friendly.

"We don't want community members to stay in their homes," Genrich said. "We really want them to come downtown, to the draft itself, to all of our business corridors ... to act as ambassadors."

Other events around the Draft include a Kringle Combine, a 5k, and a Booyah Battle among others.

As I've previously reported, Green Bay passed a law last year making it legal for city employees to sell alcohol in city parks for certain events in preparation for the Draft.

As far as who is playing this music festival, the city says we have to wait about a month for that announcement.

Leicht Memorial Park may be the home of the upcoming Draft City Music Fest, but the city wants to make changes to the park well beyond the Draft. Genrich says things like a pavilion and a biergarten are in the planning stages and likely wouldn't be built until 2026.

The construction company presenting their designs for the pavilion to the city Wednesdaysay it will cost more than $3 million.

Genrich says any additional sponsorship money the city receives for the music fest during the Draft will go towards the planned additions to the downtown park.