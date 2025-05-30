Watch Now
Cellcom is applying an automatic adjustments for outage time on customers' bills

Hanna Lopez
Frustration Grows as Cellcom Outage Continues
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In an update on Friday, Cellcom tells its customers it will apply an automatic adjustment for the outage time on July bills.

"As a gesture of goodwill, we’re applying an automatic adjustment for your outage time on July bills – no action needed," Cellcom stated.

On Tuesday, Cellcom said services — including outbound and inbound calling — are now performing well for most customers following recent restoration efforts.

The telecommunications company, owned by N-Sight, has been working to resolve phone call and texting issues since an outage began on May 15. CEO Brighid Riordan said the outage was caused by a cyber incident.

