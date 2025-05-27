Cellcom: Services 'performing well' for most customers after restoration efforts

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Cellcom says services — including outbound and inbound calling — are now performing well for most customers following recent restoration efforts.

The company said Tuesday that while services are seeing strong improvements, some issues may still occur periodically as systems stabilize.

"If you've experienced issues, we encourage you to try rebooting your phone." Cellcom said. "If problems persist, please reach out to our support team so we can help."

The telecommunications company, owned by N-Sight, has been working to resolve phone call and texting issues since an outage began on May 15. CEO Brighid Riordan said the outage was caused by a cyber incident.