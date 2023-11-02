Brown County correctional officer assaulted by inmate, police say

Prosecutors says 49-year-old, Richard Sotka II, assaulted a Brown County Correctional Officer on Oct. 12



Sotka already faces two counts of first degree intentional homicideafter two women were killed in Feb. 2023



Sokta's is in jail with a $2 million cash bond. The court adds an additional $20,000 cash bond.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

49-year-old Richard Sotka II appeared in court Thursday afternoon after prosecutors say he assaulted a Brown County Correctional Officer

Prosecutors say the incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Oct. 12.

In court, assistant district attorney Bryant Dorsey read off Sokta's criminal history that dated back to 1995.

In Feb. 2023, Sokta faced two counts of first degree intentional homicide after two women were killed.

He is currently in custody with a cash bond of $2 million from those charges alone.

The court declared an additional $20,000 cash bond along with no contact with the officer that was assaulted.

Sotka's preliminary hearing will take place in December.