GoFundMe pages set up for victims of Green Bay double homicide

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Two online fundraisers are gathering funds to support the families of two women who were found dead last weekend.

Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue, were found dead in a home on Green Bay’s east side Sunday.

According to a GoFundMe page, Rhonda Cegelski had four children and one grandchild. She is also survived by her mother and numerous friends. The GoFundMe page said Rhonda and Paula were best friends. On the GoFundMe page for Paula O'Connor, the fundraiser said she had four grandchildren and loved her work as a hairstylist.

Richard Sotka, II, of Green Bay, was arrested in connection to Paula and Rhonda's deaths and faces homicide charges. He is currently being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center in Arkansas while awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

According to a criminal complaint, Sotka was living with one of the victims. When he was apprehended in Arkansas and questioned by police, the criminal complaint said Sotka claims he killed the victims after an argument with them and being asked to leave.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.