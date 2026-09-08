GREEN BAY (NBC26) — After the first college football game in a decade sells out Lambeau, Discover Green Bay estimates the weekend brought close to $20 million in economic impact to the area.



Bars and restaurants near Lambeau say the college gameday weekend met their expectations.

Excitement for the game lasted all weekend.

Discover Green Bay will know the exact economic impact in October when they can see hotel occupancy rates.

This weekend, Stadium View Bar near Lambeau Field was preparing for thousands of customers thanks to the Badger-Notre Dame game at Lambeau Field.

“It was insane, in the very best way possible, it was everything we were expecting," manager Julia Haupt said. “Busier than a draft day for us."

Leading up to the weekend, Discover Green Bay said they were expecting a $15-20 million economic impact.

Nick Miesner, Discover Green Bay president of marketing and communications, told NBC26 on Monday the weekend met expectations. Miesner said they won't have the exact impact until next month, but he estimates it will be nearly $20 million.

“When I walked in Sunday, I was like holy... we have a sea of red here, the Badger fans are here," Haupt said.

Stadium View didn't see big crowds only for gameday; Haupt said they were busy all weekend long.

“Wisconsin showed up and showed out in the best way possible," she said.

And it was the same for Kroll’s West on the other side of Lambeau.

“A lot of these people were first-time-ever to Green Bay, so the excitement started early in the week," Kroll's West owner, Mike Wier, said.

Wier said they haven't ran their numbers yet, but he expects sales to match a typical Packers gameday weekend.

“If not better," he said.

Watch the story here:

Badger football game brings nearly $20 million to Green Bay

Kroll's West hosted two Notre Dame parties for out-of-town fans. Wier said despite the rivalry, both fanbases got along well.

“There was plenty of red to mix into the blue," he said. “The people had more energy than a normal football group. These folks were here to party, there was no question.”

This was the first college football game at Lambeau in a decade, and Wier said he hopes there will be more.

“It was so nice to see a refreshing game like that come to Green Bay," he said. “I remember the Louisiana-Wisconsin game years back, and that was really a hoot, and to see it happen again, I think there should be more of those things in Green Bay.”

