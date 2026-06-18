GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Badgers got an early glimpse of their Week 1 stage Tuesday, touring Lambeau Field less than three months before opening the season against Notre Dame in Green Bay.

While the team's planned youth combine at Titletown was canceled because of weather, players and coaches still spent time inside the home of the Green Bay Packers, learning about the franchise's history and getting a closer look at the stadium where they'll begin their season Sept. 6.

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Badgers get first look at Lambeau ahead of season opener against Notre Dame

For many players, the visit turned a future date on the schedule into something more tangible.

"It'll be a surreal feeling when we get out there," wide receiver Langdon Nordgaard said.

A West De Pere native, Nordgaard knows Lambeau better than most of his teammates. The stadium sits just minutes from where he grew up, and he expects plenty of familiar faces in the stands when Wisconsin opens its season.

"I'm so excited," Nordgaard said. "It's a special place living 10 minutes away from Lambeau. A lot of family and friends are gonna be here, so it's gonna be a lot of fun and I can't wait to play in an NFL stadium too."

The tour also gave players a chance to see where they'll spend game day.

"It was really cool because we got to see where we're gonna be for our locker room and everything like that," Nordgaard said. "Just the history of the Green Bay Packers and everything, and seeing the field and how it's different than most fields — it's gonna be cool to play on that."

The experience resonated with players from across Wisconsin who grew up watching games at Lambeau.

Tight end Emmett Bork, an Oconomowoc native, said Tuesday brought back memories of childhood trips to the stadium and dreams that once felt far away.

"It's crazy to think about now, but as a kid I always dreamed of playing down at Lambeau and being a Packer," Bork said. "I can't wait to go play and have a great game against Notre Dame this upcoming season."

Safety Matthew Jung, who grew up in Neenah, said playing at Lambeau is one of the milestones many Wisconsin kids imagine reaching.

"Growing up as a kid in Wisconsin, you dream to play at two stadiums, being Camp Randall and Lambeau Field," Jung said. "So having the opportunity to play in both stadiums in one season is super exciting."

Jung believes the venue speaks for itself, even to teammates who didn't grow up in the state.

"Everyone knows what Lambeau feels about," Jung said. "I think most people see it as the coolest stadium in the NFL, so everyone knows getting to play here is an awesome experience."

Head Coach Luke Fickell viewed the trip as more than a stadium tour. He wanted players to experience the history and significance of Lambeau before returning in September for one of the biggest games on Wisconsin's schedule.

"We wanted to get up here and just make sure they'd seen the place, all the history, kind of got some of that stuff out of their systems," Fickell said. "So when they walk in here, they understand what it's all about."

The tour left an impression on Fickell as well.

He said he was captivated by the way the Packers have preserved decades of history and connected current visitors to the figures who shaped the franchise.

"I'm in awe of just everything in there, the way they've kept the history and the way they tell the history," Fickell said. "It was very, very, very impressive."

Among the exhibits that stood out most were those highlighting legendary coach Vince Lombardi and the Ice Bowl.

"When you see some of the old stuff with Vince Lombardi, his desk, and then you go in and see the Ice Bowl and start recognizing the history of it, it's really, really impressive," Fickell said.

For players, the visit also served as a reminder of the opportunity waiting at the start of the season.

Outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks said walking through the stadium helped bring the opener into focus.

"It's an exciting opportunity just for all these guys to kind of come in here and get to visualize it," Cheeks said. "Obviously a historic stadium, so it's going to be an awesome opportunity for a lot of guys."

Cheeks added that opening against a national powerhouse like Notre Dame provides an immediate measuring stick.

"It's going to be an incredibly good opportunity for us to play a team like that at such an early stage to see kind of where we match up," Cheeks said.

The Badgers enter the season believing they are in a better position than a year ago.

Bork pointed to stronger chemistry throughout the roster, particularly on offense, as players continue building relationships through offseason workouts.

"I think the chemistry that we've built, especially on the offense, has been really good," Bork said. "Guys are gelling together. We're really getting along as a team."

Fickell echoed that sentiment, saying the program has benefited from a combination of returning players, transfers and emerging young leaders.

"We had a great spring," Fickell said. "It's been a really good mix. Excited about getting to the season."

That season begins on one of football's most recognizable stages, where a stadium filled with Packers history will become the backdrop for Wisconsin's latest chapter.

The Badgers open against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on Sept. 6.