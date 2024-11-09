Another rate hike: Why WPS customers must prepare to pay more for electricity in 2025

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies customers can expect an increase on your utility bill in 2025.

Customers can expect a rate hike starting Jan. 1



WPS estimates a $6 to $7 per month increase in 2025 and an additional $6 to $7 per month in 2026.



WPS cites power outage prevention, economic development plans and more renewable energy plants as key reasons for the increase.



WPS spokesperson said customer utility bills will still be below the national average and "in line" with the Midwest.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's another increase for customers will see in their electricity bill.

"We understand that customers are going to have questions and they're going to want to know more about what is in this rate filing," Matt Cullen, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) spokesperson said.

Cullen said the increase is due to three main factors:



Preventing future outages

Building infrastructure and economic development

Meeting Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) goals.

"We estimate that a typical residential electric customer will see an impact on their monthly bill of about $6 to $7 per month in 2025 and (an additional) $6 to $7 per month in 2026.

Cullen said another big reason for the rate hike is the company's move to build more renewable power plants across the region.

"Those renewable energy facilities have been able to provide tens of millions of dollars in savings to our customers," Cullen said.

The increase was approved by the Public Service Commission, which reviewed the plan on how much more customers would spend.

In October, there was a meeting for the public to address concerns and supportfor the increase.

Cullen said customer utility bills will still remain below the national average.

"Customer bills will be in line with other utilities across the Midwest as well," Cullen said.

Cullen said WPS will receive a final written order from the Public Service Commission in December.

Customers can expect to see the bills increase starting Jan. 1.