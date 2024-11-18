Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Active police scene unfolding near Tower Motel on Green Bay's east side

STANDOFF SS.png
Preston Stober
STANDOFF SS.png
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — An active law enforcement presence is visible on the east side of Green Bay near the Tower Motel.

Around a dozen law enforcement vehicles were at the scene, including mostly Green Bay Police Department squad cars.

Authorities have Humboldt Drive closed from the corner of University Avenue to Linden Drive.

An officer near the scene could not offer any details on the situation. The scene remained active after 6 p.m. Sunday.

We will keep you updated this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Green Bay Reporters.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters