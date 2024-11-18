Active police scene unfolding near Tower Motel on Green Bay's east side

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — An active law enforcement presence is visible on the east side of Green Bay near the Tower Motel.

Around a dozen law enforcement vehicles were at the scene, including mostly Green Bay Police Department squad cars.

Authorities have Humboldt Drive closed from the corner of University Avenue to Linden Drive.

An officer near the scene could not offer any details on the situation. The scene remained active after 6 p.m. Sunday.

We will keep you updated this story as information becomes available.