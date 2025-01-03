A resolution on coal piles: Brown County considering other company interest for Port Project

Brown County's Administration committee votes Thursday evening on a resolution regarding the port expansion project.



The county is also submitting a Request For Information (RFI) to explore other interests from businesses.



The resolution states key details in the county's offer to C. Reiss Coal Company for lease negotiations.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"The RFI is how we move forward," Brown County Board of Supervisors member, Ron Antonneau, said.

An RFI (Request for Information) is something Antonneau said he's wanted for months.

"I know other companies would love to have that offer," Antonneau said.

The information would determine how much interest other companies might have in the county's port expansion project, a site originally sought to be the new home for coal piles owned by C. Reiss Coal Company.

"I believe it should at least get some competitive, information out there to know the market, to know how good this deal is or isn't," Antonneau said.

Working under the clock, the county submitted a counteroffer to C. Reiss in December.

The biggest difference is the length of the lease term.

C. Reiss requested to occupy space at the port for 75 years. The county counter-offered with 40 years which includes extension opportunities.

"The county has done everything we said we'd do," the chairman of the County Board of Supervisors, Patrick Buckley, said.

Securing a deal for the Port Project, he says, is key in keeping federal and state grants.

$15 million was granted to Brown County from the state. County officials said the money applies towards developing the port and the relocation of the C. Reiss company.

"If C. Reiss doesn't have the interest then we're going to have to go to other people that may want to pay for it," Buckley said.

In a county resolution, officials added that the coal company already owns land north of 1-43, stating the following:

"For years, C. Reiss could already have been sending new coal shipments to its Fox River Terminals LLC site."

The proposed resolution, Antonneau said, provides clear details on what the county calls "good faith" negotiations.

"We're just waiting now, it's not in our court anymore," Antonneau said. "We're trying to look out for the citizens and the residents of Brown County."

The county's administration committee will vote on passing the resolution Thursday evening, then it will head to the county board level, which could open the door to exploring other companies' interest in the port.

I reached out to C. Reiss Coal Company and A spokesperson didn't offer comment about negotiations up to this point, but told me they'll be in touch if the company has something to ... About what happens at tonight's meeting.