A Dollar and a dream: Amanda's House expands impact thanks to community, church support

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Less than two years ago, we spoke with Paula Jolly about her effortsto combat what she calls the "disease of substance abuse."

Now, thanks to community support, new space, both physically and financially, has opened up for her to make an even bigger impact for dozens of families.



Video shows the new area in which the Mandolin Foundationplans to expand its Amanda's House program



The space was the former home of the Blessed Sacrament Church on Green Bay's east side



The Mandolin Foundation was selected at one of the 50 organizations part of the Give Big Green Bay day of giving



WE first spoke with Jolly, the organization's executive director, in September 2023.

"We've come a long way," Paula Jolly, Mandolin Foundation LLC executive director, said. "It's a group effort."

It's a hectic, but rejuvenating start for Paula Jolly of the Mandolin Foundation.

As part of last week's Give Big Green Bay day of giving, Jolly raised more than $27,000 in donations.

"Not only did we raise money, we raised awareness, and I believe going forward, that will sustain us," she said. "Sustain the remodeling, sustain the program."

I first spoke with Jolly back in September 2023 about her program, Amanda’s House, named after her daughter who died in February 2020 after battling substance abuse.

"People that Amanda had touched in her life, out of nowhere, will message me. 'Thinking of you today, had a dream about Amanda' — those are the things that keep you going," Jolly said.

Located on North Webster Ave in Green Bay, Amanda's House is a six-bedroom, transitional housing facility for women going through similar battles with substance abuse.

Until recently, the program shared the building with Blessed Sacrament Church.

"We've been leasing from (the church) for the last two and a half years (and) sold us the building for one dollar," Jolly said.

Now, the facility is expanding.

Video shows the inside of the church that Jolly plans to turn into five more bedrooms, which she said would double the capacity the program can allow.

Video also shows the area Jolly wishes to turn into the center's main entrance and visitors office area.

In 2023, Jolly started a GoFundMe to move services to a building on Deckner Avenue, but the cost was too high. Now, she said, filling the church's space is a true blessing.

"I know Amanda would be proud — and that's what keeps me going," Jolly said.

Jolly said that connecting with a construction company and architect is the next step, as they work to create a concrete plan for interior and exterior improvements at the facility.