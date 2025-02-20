Give Big at the Igloo: Howe Community Resource Center spotlights local difference makers.

ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — If not at the Johnsville Tailgate Village, it appears another place to be during Give Big Green Bay is at Zambaldi Beer in Allouez for the Give Big at the Igloo.



Howe Community Resource Center hosted the event. Organizers say this is its first year.



The group brought many of the 50 local non-profits together on this special day of giving to highlight work done across the region.



Zambaldi Beer, Gallagher's Pizza also plan to donate to local organizations.



An Icy Challenge from 10 p.m. (Wednesday) to 5 a.m. (Thursday) is planned. Leaders of local non-profits must raise $1000 to escape the cold.



Click here to access the Facebook livestream.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's the fourth year for the Howe Community Resource Center being part of Give Big Green Bay.

"Our mission is to ensure all children and families are safe, healthy and ready and ready for life and academic success," Amanda Johnson, the center's executive director, said.

This year is the first year of Give Big at the Igloo — an event is held at Zambaldi Beer in Allouez, where the group invited organizations part of Give Big Green Bay to bond over activities, food and drink and conversations in an igloo.

"This event is so much more than just one non-profit, it's about 50 non-profits having the opportunity to show the community who they are, what they do and show the community who the helpers are," Johnson said.

Paula Jolly of the Mandolin Foundation was one of the organizations highlighted.

"It's overwhelming but it's been great," Jolly said.

During Summer 2023, I had an inside into her work with Amanda's House, a transitional housing program for women recovering from trauma, mental health and substance abuse.

This year marks her first year part of Give Big Green Bay and she's raising funds for the center.

"Our focus is the renovating so once that's all done, which I'm sure it will be a couple years, then looking forward, we would want to do an apartment building type of thing," Jolly said.

Throughout Wednesday and Thursday, people can tune into the organization's 20 minute spotlightsof local non-profits.

Zambaldi Beer also plans to commit one dollar of every pint of beer to the YWCA. Gallagher's pizza plans to contribute two dollars for every pizza sold to the general match fund of Give Big Green Bay.

"(It is) just an opportunity for us to come together and show the community that we like each other, we work with each other and to be honest with you, we are all connected in some way," Johnson said.