30 NFL stadiums, 32 games: A 72-day journey to spread autism awareness

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Max Popiel is a 24-year-old sports fan who's mission is to see a home football game at all 30 NFL stadiums in less than 72 days. His journey is raising awareness for Hype 4 Life, a national autism foundation.



Popiel came to Lambeau for his sixth game out of 32, watching the Packers beat the Panthers.

Popiel gives two free Fanatic jerseys to young fans at each game.

Throughout his journey, he's highlighting Hype 4 Life, a national autism awareness foundation.

“Even before I started doing all this, I said to myself, this is going to be life-changing," Popiel says.

Popiel came to Green Bay for the Packers, Panthers game on Thursday, Oct. 29.

“Lambeau by far was one of the most interesting stadium areas that I’m probably going to be around because it’s such a historic spot and the people were just very cool," he says.

It’s just one of his stops on a long journey across the country. His goal is to watch a home game at each of the 30 NFL stadiums all in under 72 days - wrapping up before the New Year.

“I’m fascinated by all the different stadiums," he says. “Just a community of people that love the sport, and they love being around good people.”

Thanks to a partnership with Fanatics, he hands out two free jerseys to random fans in each city.

“Just seeing a kid smile is so cool," he says. “The more that I have been giving, the more that I have a smile on my face every single day. And that’s all that matters to me.”

Watch the broadcast story here:

30 NFL Stadiums, 32 football games, all under 72 days to spread autism awareness

What started as a fun challenge has become a way to raise awareness for autism research.

Popiel has partnered with the Hype 4 Life Foundation, which was started by former NFL player, Stanley McClover, and his brother Brian Burns, who is currently a player on the New York Giants.

“We help smaller foundations find their way, get on their feet," McClover says. "We just serve as a safety blanket for those families who feel like they’re not seen.”

Hype 4 Life also offers swimming lessons and equine therapy for kids on the spectrum.

McClover has an 8-year-old son with autism. He says his son inspired him to create the foundation.

"For a guy like me... I have the resources, you know, financially I'm good, and it's still hard," he says. "I thought about if I'm going through what I'm going through, man, I could just imagine what other people, other families are going through, and that's what made me just want to get involved."

Popiel has moderate to severe hearing loss, but he says he was misdiagnosed with autism as a kid. His own experience drew him to the Hype 4 Life Foundation.

“Going back to sports has always been something that has made me feel at home and made me feel like I belonged," Popiel says. "I don’t know if it was because of my hearing loss, or because I didn’t feel like I could fit in speaking to others when I was in middle school, high school, but that was kind of like my safe space.”

McClover says he's impressed and grateful for Popiel's efforts.

“When I met him I really felt like he wanted to help, and to push the autism awareness," McClover says.

With Hype 4 Life fueling his purpose, Popiel has turned his passion for sports into a nationwide movement.

“It’s all about community at the end of the day. It’s all about just being around good people, whether it’s the tailgates, whether it’s going to certain restaurants, whether it’s meeting someone at the hotel... it’s just about being kind," he says. “It’s making me grow as a person and understand that the human experience, and people, and giving back, and doing this whole thing, that’s the whole point of it.”

Popiel is originally from Florida, but moved to New York after college. He says he's a Giants fan, but he's most excited to visit the Dallas and Buffalo stadiums.

His ninth game was in Baltimore Thursday night for the Ravens vs. Jaguars game. Now, he's heading to Minneapolis this weekend.

You can follow Popiel's journey through his Instagram.

“Other people seeing it, I hope it gives people a chance to be like, okay, what can I do to give? Or what can I do to help others?" Popiel says.