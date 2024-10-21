20-year 'haunted' history: St. Brendan's Inn retells recent ghostly incidents

Last October, we shared haunted stories out of St. Brendan's Inn and more have occurred here since then.

Fear not! Staff members tell me these friendly ghosts are just looking for some company.



The video shows a haunted feature of Green Bay's St. Brendan's Inn located in the downtown area.



The building was built in 2004 and has been known to have spooky stories attached to its history.



Hear from general manager Kelsie Basten about recent occurrences believed to have happened just two weeks ago.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

General manager Kelsie Basten has been working at St. Brendan's Inn for 12 years.

"And I've been hearing these stories for about 12 years," Basten said.

Every day goes by as usual at least until someone experiences a haunted encounter.

"Rumor has it, supposedly we are haunted," Basten said.

Especially on the building's third floor.

"This floor has a lot of spiritual activity specifically this end right here closest to room 314," Basten said.

Basten said those staying near or in room 314, have experienced hearing chairs move in the middle of the night and having strange, lucid dreams.

She said visitors even requested to stay on the opposite end of the hallway from the room.

"They say it's too noisy to sleep on that side," Basten said. "And it's not the bar they're hearing."

These stories are common, but staff said it does not happen daily.

Basten said there have been recent spooky occurrences, one happening just two weeks ago.

"Sometimes we have rooms that are checked and they are clean and then we will go to re-check them and they will actually be completely dirty again," Basten said. "Then, when we go downstairs to grab our paperwork to check everything out, we realize the room should be clean. We come back up and the room would be clean."

Basten said these ghosts are not out for evil, but she still tries to not think about their potential presence.

"I'm here far too often to be scared," Basten said.

Basten said the spooky stories are not the first thing she mentions when introducing newcomers to the building, but she says the friendly ghosts are part of what makes it a special place in downtown Green Bay.