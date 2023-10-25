Checking in: Some of the spooky encounters workers and guests have experienced at St. Brendan's Inn

NBC 26's most haunted places tour makes a stop at the St. Brendan's Inn located in downtown Green Bay. It's a hotel, restaurant, and bar, and a place that has lots of ghost stories

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NBC 26's most haunted places tour makes a stop at St. Brendan's Inn located in downtown Green Bay. It's a hotel, restaurant, and bar, and a place that has lots of ghost stories.

"It's just something that is just normal around here," bartender Erin Riggle said. "I close the bar three nights a week here. So, I often see a person peek through the little kitchen porthole."

Riggle has worked at the business for eight years — those years worth of paranormal activity to share, like the time she thought she saw her co-worker walk through the back of the dining room area.

"And then it turned out that while I was in the server station, she was actually in the server station with me," Riggle said. "So, whatever I saw was not her."

"The building is not old," general manager Kelsie Basten said. "But the land it's on is old."

Basten said St. Brendan's Inn was built in 2004.

And yet, she said she gets lots of ghost stories from new guests, regulars, and her staff.

"Supposedly, we are built on some spiritual land," Basten said.

Basten said she's been told stories of showers turning on and off in the middle of the night, shadows in the building, and spirits talking on the third floor.

"We've had a regular as well, he always stayed in room 314," Basten said. "And he had a very vivid dream of a Victorian-dressed woman putting a cold washcloth on his head while he was resting. And when he woke up in the morning, there was a wet washcloth in bed with him."

And then there's Gerald "Jerry" Pieschek, who did night-cleaning work at the hotel for a long time. He passed away a couple years ago.

Basten said Jerry was very picky with how the bar and dining room looked.

"We notice things like if a chair is crooked...and the dining room is empty, you'll notice a chair just straighten out on its own," Basten said. "And we just always say, 'Hey Jerry!'"

Basten said she believes these supernatural stories are legit, because she hears the same things from multiple people.

"It just kind of all adds up," Basten said.

And despite all of these recounts, Basten said the ghosts aren't scary, but rather friendly.

"They're not trying to get us out," Basten said. "They're not trying to scare us away."

Basten said there hasn't been anything aggressive that's happened at the hotel such as glasses breaking or doors slamming. She said they're spirits that rather want to share a space with people.