18-year-old Pittsfield man charged with shooting teen for egging his home pleads not guilty

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The 18-year-old Pittsfield man charged with shooting another teenager for egging his Pittsfield home pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning.

Rego appeared in person at the Brown County Courthouse with his attorney to make his plea.

The criminal complaint shows that Rego told investigators he grabbed an AR-15 after the egging and fired what he thought was a warning shot at the ground. But the shot ended up hitting the 16-year-old boy in the stomach as he was standing out of a car's sunroof, according to the complaint.

Rego is charged with three felonies, including first-degree reckless injury.

Rego asked for his bond to be reduced last month but the judge denied it and kept Rego's bail at $100,000.

Rego will enter into his trial maintaining his innocence.

Rego will appear back in court on July 23.