Pittsfield shooting suspect asks for reduced bond, judge denies it

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Pittsfield man asked for a reduced bond to get out of jail, and the judge said she's keeping it the same—$100,000.

Jackson Rego, 18, appeared before a judge in connection to shooting a teenager for egging his home earlier this month.

Rego is facing three different felonies for shooting an AR-style gun at a car with two teenagers inside.

A 16-year-old boy was hit in the torso, and that created a golf ball-size wound.

The state says the teenager is still recovering, but they argued the incident could have been much worse.

Rego's public defender asked the judge to reduce bond to $10,000 since he has ties to the community, doesn't pose a flight risk and would be staying at his parents' home where all weapons have been removed.

In the end, the judge said due the seriousness of the crime, bond would remain at $100,000, and an arraignment has been set for June 11.