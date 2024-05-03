New details after police say an 18-year-old shot a 16-year-old at a Pittsfield home

(PITTSFIELD) NBC 26 — An 18-year old is facing several charges after police say he shot a 16-year-old outside of his home in Pittsfield Wednesday night.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened after eggs were thrown at the suspect's home.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old was shot while in a vehicle.

The criminal complaint shows 18-year-old Jackson Rego was sitting in his parked car in his driveway when he heard noise. The complaint goes on to state when he got out of his car, he said he saw a car driving away and noticed eggs on his driveway. He also says they first drove away, but then the car turned around.

The criminal complaint states that Rego then grabbed an AR-15 and fired a warning shot in the direction of the vehicle, but says he had aimed the gun “towards the ground.” Rego said he didn't know anyone was shot.

The complaint also states that Rego then posted on Snapchat calling out the people who egged his house. Police say Rego may have had a "beef" with one of the young men in the vehicle.

The criminal complaint also states that the 16-year-old was standing through the car’s sunroof when he was hit by a bullet near his ribs. Police say he was rushed to a hospital where he's recovering.

The driver of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint, stated he bought eggs and he and the 16-year-old planned to go back to egg Rego's house again. He told police he never threw any eggs and only drove his vehicle. When the teen got shot, he stated that he took off and they called police.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office used armored vehicles to approach Rego's home. Rego came out of the house and cooperated with deputies without further incident and was taken into custody.

Deputies say the shooting was isolated and there was no threat to the public.