15-year-old charged with shooting, injuring fellow teen after alleged dispute

15-year-old Freddrick Love-Kennedy is charged with shooting and injuring a 16-year-old on a residential street on the Green Bay's east side on Friday.

We're at the Brown County courthouse, where Love-Kennedy appeared virtually in court for the first time.

The court commissioner set Love-Kennedy's bond at $100,000.

He is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and use of a dangerous weapon — which, in Wisconsin, means he is charged as an adult.

The shooting happened on Village and Mills streets, where the criminal complaint says Love-Kennedy and another person were in an altercation with the eventual victim and three other people.

"This defendant escalated this conduct by bringing a gun to the fight, and subsequently using this gun," Assistant District Attorney Claire Lamal said.

When NBC 26 crews were at the scene Friday, we saw a white Dodge Charger being towed away — and the criminal complaint references the victim exiting a white Charger before being shot twice in the arm.

According to the criminal complaint, when he was initially questioned Friday, Love-Kennedy denied shooting the victim or owning a gun.

He's due back in court on June 21.