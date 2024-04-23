Watch Now
15-year-old charged with shooting, injuring fellow teen after alleged dispute

A 15-year-old was charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Green Bay's east side Friday. The 16-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds to his arm.
Posted at 7:45 PM, Apr 22, 2024
GREEN BAY (NBC26) — 15-year-old Freddrick Love-Kennedy was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Green Bay's east side Friday.

  • The criminal complaint that identified the charge did not name the victim, but Green Bay Police said Friday the victim is a 16-year-old male
  • The complaint alleges Love-Kennedy and another person were involved in a dispute with the victim and three other people, originating from altercations at school the previous day
  • The victim and witnesses say the victim was getting out of a Dodge Charger when the suspect shot him twice in the arm, according to the complaint
  • When he was initially questioned Friday, Love-Kennedy denied shooting the victim or owning a gun, according to the complaint
  • A court commissioner set Love-Kennedy's bond at $100,000
15-year-old Freddrick Love-Kennedy is charged with shooting and injuring a 16-year-old on a residential street on the Green Bay's east side on Friday.

We're at the Brown County courthouse, where Love-Kennedy appeared virtually in court for the first time.

The court commissioner set Love-Kennedy's bond at $100,000.

He is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and use of a dangerous weapon — which, in Wisconsin, means he is charged as an adult.

The shooting happened on Village and Mills streets, where the criminal complaint says Love-Kennedy and another person were in an altercation with the eventual victim and three other people.

"This defendant escalated this conduct by bringing a gun to the fight, and subsequently using this gun," Assistant District Attorney Claire Lamal said.

When NBC 26 crews were at the scene Friday, we saw a white Dodge Charger being towed away — and the criminal complaint references the victim exiting a white Charger before being shot twice in the arm.

According to the criminal complaint, when he was initially questioned Friday, Love-Kennedy denied shooting the victim or owning a gun.

He's due back in court on June 21.

