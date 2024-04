GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay police say a teen was shot this afternoon near Mills and Village streets on the city's east side.

Police were called to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. The 16-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators say the injuries to the victim are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching the area for a suspect or suspects.

If you have any information, call police at 920-448-3200.