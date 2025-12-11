Preliminary hearing set for Melissa Goodman in child neglect case

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Goodman, one of four charged in connection with the alleged neglect of a 14-year-old girl, is set to appear in court on Tuesday. The neglected child weighed just 35 pounds before being hospitalized.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday for Melissa Goodman, one of four people charged in connection with the alleged neglect of a 14-year-old girl who was hospitalized, weighing just 35 pounds.

According to court records, Goodman's preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. in Branch 2, Government Center Courtroom 2 in Outagamie County.

Four suspects face multiple charges

The 47-year-old Goodman, along with Savanna LeFever, 29; Kayla Stemler, 27; and Walter Goodman, 47, faces multiple felony counts of chronic child neglect.

All four suspects face three counts of chronic neglect of a child with consequence of great bodily harm and two counts of chronic neglect of a child with consequence of emotional damage, according to court documents.

Goodman was recently appointed an attorney, allowing the case to proceed with the hearing next week. The hearing was scheduled during a court appearance on Thursday morning.

The horrific allegations

The charges stem from the rescue of a 14-year-old girl on Aug. 21 from an Oneida home, according to the criminal complaint. The teen was found weighing just 35 pounds and suffering from severe malnutrition, pressure sores, and signs of organ failure.

Investigators say she had been kept in a locked bedroom, denied food, medical care, and access to education for years. Doctors at Children’s Wisconsin told investigators her condition was consistent with prolonged, extreme neglect.

Victim making progress in recovery

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the teen’s ongoing recovery. According to campaign creator Leslie Doxtater, the girl has made significant progress since her rescue, growing three inches, doubling her body weight, and re-learning basic self-care tasks such as bathing and brushing her teeth.

Watch previous coverage on the girl's recovery below:

