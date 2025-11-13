Three charged in Outagamie County after 14-year-old girl found weighing 35 pounds

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Three people are facing felony child neglect charges after investigators say a 14-year-old girl was found “gravely ill” and severely malnourished inside an Oneida home.

According to a criminal complaint, 47-year-old Walter Goodman, 29-year-old Savanna LeFever, and 27-year-old Kayla Stemler each face five felony counts related to the alleged chronic neglect of the teen over a span of four years.

Investigators say first responders were called to the home on Aug. 21 and found the girl in critical condition. According to the complaint, she weighed just 35 pounds, appeared extremely malnourished, and had pressure sores and signs of organ failure.

The complaint states the child had not seen a doctor in years and had been kept in a locked bedroom. Investigators allege she was denied adequate food, medical treatment, and access to education during the years-long period of alleged neglect.

The girl was taken to Children’s Wisconsin, where doctors told investigators her condition was consistent with severe, prolonged neglect. Medical staff noted the extent of her malnutrition and injuries, which indicated an extended pattern of insufficient care.

All three defendants are charged with five counts of child neglect resulting in bodily harm, Class D felonies. Each charge carries the potential for up to 25 years in prison.

According to the court schedule, Goodman's preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. NBC 26 will update this article as more information becomes available.

