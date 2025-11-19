Oneida child neglect case: First defendant appears in court

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The first of four people charged in a horrific child neglect case in Oneida appeared in court Wednesday morning.

47-year-old Walter S. Goodman was brought into the courtroom wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and sat beside his state-appointed attorney, Robert Welygan. Goodman did not speak during the hearing.

Welygan asked the judge to reschedule Goodman’s preliminary hearing, telling the court he needed additional time to prepare and “figure out the best course of conduct.”

The state did not object, and the judge moved Goodman’s preliminary hearing to January 5, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.

Both the prosecution and defense declined to comment following the hearing.

Goodman is one of four adults charged after a 14-year-old girl was rescued in August from what investigators describe as years of extreme neglect inside an Oneida home.

According to the criminal complaint, the teen was found on August 21 weighing just 35 pounds, suffering from severe malnutrition, pressure sores, and signs of organ failure.

Investigators say she had been kept in a locked bedroom, denied food, medical care, and access to education for years. Doctors at Children’s Wisconsin told investigators her condition was consistent with prolonged, extreme neglect.

Goodman, along with Savanna LeFever, 29; Kayla Stemler, 27; and Melissa Goodman, 50, faces multiple felony counts of chronic child neglect.

LeFever and Melissa Goodman are scheduled to return to court on Thursday. Stemler also has a pending preliminary hearing on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the teen’s ongoing recovery. According to campaign creator Leslie Doxtater, the girl has made significant progress since her rescue, growing three inches, doubling her body weight, and re-learning basic self-care tasks such as bathing and brushing her teeth.

The fundraiser has collected just over $1,500 toward its $2,200 goal. Funds will help with home modifications, transportation to medical and therapy appointments, and other needs as she continues healing.

NBC 26 will continue to follow this case and provide updates as more information becomes available.