NEW LONDON (NBC26) — A large, modern apartment complex has opened its doors along the Wolf River, directly across from downtown New London.

The building, developed by SCS, features a community room with a patio facing the river, a fitness center, an entertainment suite, and maintenance-free living.

Rent starts at $1,200 for a studio, while two-bedroom units cost more than $2,000 per month.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

New London's newest apartment complex opens on the river

The upscale housing is exactly what City Administrator, Chad Hoerth says local businesses and leaders are asking for.

"I think having a diverse housing stock is really important," Hoerth said. "It gives different opportunities for different people. Not everybody wants a single family house."

Jacqui McElroy, director of business development for SCS, said the building fills a gap in the local housing market.

"What happens in a community, the more housing you offer the more affordable it becomes," McElroy said. "So this building may not be affordable for everyone, it does fill a nitch that's needed and that might free up other housing."

McElroy added the building was designed and built with downtown New London's colorful murals in mind.

"We designed this building for this location," McElroy said.

The complex is part of a larger revitalization project for New London.

"New London is on the move, we are definitely growing," Hoerth said.

SCS has invested in another New London property zoned for single family housing, and Hoerth says city leaders continue to explore housing developments of all kinds.

The ribbon cutting comes just a few weeks after the New London Library moved into a brand new building on North Water street.

Later this week, city leaders plan to hire an architect to begin designing what could be New London's next signature destination on the adjacent property.