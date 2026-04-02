NEW LONDON (NBC26) — After nearly three decades of planning, New London is transforming the old First State Bank into a new 27,000-square-foot library. The facility is aiming for a grand opening in early June.

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New London transforms an old bank into a massive new community library

The city of 7,000 residents received the bank building as a gift from First State Bank. To fund the transformation, the community raised over $2 million and secured a grant for over $4 million.

"It’s just another space for kids to come finish their projects, or start of new project, or anyone who has an idea and wants to see it come to fruition," library director Ann Hunt said.

"So this is a free opportunity for kids to come and use their imagination," Hunt said.

The new library will feature 3D printers, four repurposed bank vaults, a commercial kitchen, a children's play area, a teen room, private rooms for telehealth and breastfeeding, and conference and study spaces.

"We came up with these concepts but they can all change, we’re waiting for the community to come and show us what the building is going to become," Hunt said.