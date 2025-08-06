Little Chute responds after Kimberly votes to leave Fox Valley Metro PD

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — The village of Little Chute says safety and well-being of its residents is its "foremost priority," after learning the village of Kimberly opted to end its 30-year partnership with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department and partner with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office for its policing services.

"We will work closely with FVMPD leadership to shift resources and strategies as needed to ensure seamless service delivery," Little Chute Village Administrator Beau Bernhoft said in a news release. "We want to assure our community that we are committed to maintaining a high standard of police services within Little Chute."

The Kimberly board of trustees unanimously voted on Monday to leave Fox Valley Metro PD. Kimberly called the decision bittersweet, but one they say will ultimately serve the community best.

"My biggest concern from day one was the officers that have served us well for 30 years and I have a heavy heart right now after making this decision," Kimberly Village President Chuck Kuen said during Monday's meeting.

Staying with Fox Valley Metro would cost Kimberly $1,659,464 annually, while moving to Outagamie County would cost $1,380,151. The switch would save the village $279,313 or each household roughly $98 every year.

One concern that sparked the discussion is Fox Valley Metro's need for a new evidence storage room and Little Chute's growth, worrying many members of the board that the nearly $1.7 million could increase.

Bernhoft says for Little Chute, "transparency and open communication are paramount" as the village adapts to the change.

"The Village Board remains committed to prioritizing public safety and is dedicated to providing updates as more details become available," Bernhoft said.

With Kimberly's decision to depart from FVMPD, Little Chute is now the police department's only remaining partner. Combined Locks ended its policing services with FVMPD in 2017.