Kimberly votes to leave Fox Valley Metro Police Department, to move forward with Outagamie Sheriff Department

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — The Village of Kimberly Board of Trustees unanimously voted to leave the Fox Valley Metro Police Department and move forward with the Outagamie Sheriff Department for law enforcement services.

Kimberly votes to leave Fox Valley Metro Police Department, will move forward with Outagamie Sheriff Department

After several months of meetings, listening sessions and a public survey, the Village of Kimberly made what they're calling a bittersweet decision, but one that they say will ultimately serve the community best.

Staying with Fox Valley Metro would cost the Village of Kimberly $1,659,464 annually, while moving to Outagamie would cost $1,380,151. The switch would save the village $279,313 or each household roughly $98 every year.

"Is it sustainable 20 years from now? When we have to remodel a facility…when we see growth to the north that would undoubtably add more officers… but the costs continue to go up," said Chuck Kuen, Village President.

One concern that sparked the discussion is Fox Valley Metro's need for a new evidence storage room and Little Chute's growth, worrying many members of the board that the nearly $1.7 million could increase.

"Being a responsible elected official, and seeing a quarter of a million dollars in savings on an annual basis should get our attention," said Kuen.

In the end, the vote was unanimous, but not without concerns.

"My biggest concern from day one was the officers that have served us well for 30 years and I have a heavy heart right now after making this decision," said Kuen.

Withdrawal from the Fox Valley Metro Police Department requires a three-year notice, however the two villages can negotiate for a quicker process, which is what the board plans to pursue.

With the nearly $300,000 saved annually, the board intends to use the funds saved by the switch to pay down debt and replace lead piping in the village.