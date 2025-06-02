Kimberly could cut ties with Fox Valley Metro PD, citing 'financial viability'

KIMBERLY — The Village of Kimberly is reconsidering its working relationship with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department in favor of the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, the village has confirmed to NBC 26.

According to Danielle Block, Administrator & Director of Public Works for the village, plans to reconsider the partnership started after "the initial dialogue was centered on the possibility of leasing space for evidence storage which Kimberly learned was not an option."

Block also mentioned the "financial viability" of continuing their 30-year relationship with Fox Valley Metro Police Department as the driving force behind the discussion.

However, the village says they are still focused on figuring out the long-term viability of Fox Valley Metro.

"The Village of Kimberly is clear in stating repeatedly that this exploration is strictly focused on the future long-term financial viability of the joint police department. The performance of the police professionals with FVMPD has been and continues to be highly valued."

The village is planning on holding listening sessions on Monday, June 16 at the Municipal Complex, in Evergreen Room 515 W. Kimberly Avenue, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.