Democrats will control Wisconsin legislature for first time in 16 years

WISCONSIN — For the first time in 16 years, Democrats will have control over both chambers in the Wisconsin legislature after flipping several seats in Tuesday's election.

Democrats say the control will help push forward their agenda while reversing changes made by Republicans.

After conceding on Tuesday night, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany acknowledged that Wisconsin is asking for change.

“It’s clear voters have said, ‘You’re the party in power, and we’re going to try something different'," he said. “Now there’s going to be a new party in power here, and they’ll have to deliver.”

Democrats flipped three seats in the state Senate, giving them an 18-15 majority. They flipped eight seats in the Assembly, gaining a 53-46 majority.

Two assembly seats flipped in Northeast Wisconsin. Brandy Tollefson won the 88th district in Brown County.

"This past year, I listened to thousands of our neighbors and learned firsthand the leadership they expect in Madison. I will work every day to be the leader we deserve," Tollefson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Becky Nichols won the 53rd district, which covers parts of Winnebago and Outagamie counties.

"The 53rd has been through a lot over the summer, and we really came together to do everything that we could to make sure that this ended in success," Nichols said on Wednesday.

Nichols began her campaign at the beginning of June– a little over a month before a tornado tore through the Fox Cities. Nichols says she and her family were impacted by the tornado and are still unable to return home.

"This campaign is so much about a community rallying together," Nichols said. "I know what it feels like to have people fight for me, and I just had to keep going, one foot in front of the other, one day at a time because I know our communities need help, and they need someone in the legislature to have their back."

Nichols says with a Democratic majority, it will be easier to make changes. She says she hopes democrats can increase school funding, raise the minimum wage and expand healthcare options.

She also says they'll look at reversing Act 10.

“It's the first time in almost 20 years that we have an opportunity in Wisconsin to create real, lasting, positive change for folks, and we're really excited to to get to work," she said.

Nichols has served on county and school boards, and says her experience will prepare her for working across the aisle.

"We have to remember to have all voices present around the table where decisions are made, and to make sure that we’re doing what is absolutely best for the folks in our communities and across the state," she said.

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Democrats will control Wisconsin legislature for first time in 16 years

During a press conference on Wednesday, governor elect, David Crowley, said democrats will be able to make changes both locally and nationally.

“I work forward to working with the legislative leaders in both caucasus to make sure that we can move forward, remove the harm that was done by Republican leaders in the past in the state of Wisconsin, but also make sure that we can push back what is happening in Washington D.C," he said.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin did not respond to a request for comment.

Speaker of the Assembly, Republican Robin Vos, is set to retire this year, but he made a post on X which said, in part:

“Wisconsin’s strengths—our workforce, our communities, and our tradition of common-sense governance—are durable. Republicans will work every day to protect those strengths, highlight what is working, and prepare for the moment when voters again choose balance and results over one-party control. The next two years will test our resolve. They will also clarify the choice ahead. We are ready for both."

Democrats now have a trifecta of power- controlling the Senate, the Assembly and the governor's office.