Body recovered in Fox Crossing confirmed to be missing 19-year-old man

UPDATE: The family of missing 19-year-old Diego Ramirez confirms to NBC 26 police found his body Tuesday morning in Fox Crossing.

"We are incredibly sad to learn our son's body was found this morning by local police. Diego was a beloved son and brother, and we are heartbroken by this loss. We are overwhelmed with grief, but also so grateful for the love and support shown by the community while we searched for him. We also want to thank Detective Meredith Birmingham with the Fox Crossing Police Department for all her support. This isn't the outcome we wanted. As we try to process this unimaginable loss, we kindly ask for privacy to grieve and honor Diego's memory. Thank you for your prayers and compassion." The Ramirez family

The body was found in the 1000 block of Elru Drive, near Diego's home.

—————

ORIGINAL REPORTING: First responders recovered a body in Fox Crossing Tuesday morning, police confirmed to NBC 26.

Authorities were on scene near the 1000 block of Elru Drive at around 10 a.m. It's unclear who the individual was or the circumstances surrounding the death.

This area is near where family members searched for missing man Diego Ramirez last week. When contacted, the family said they are "preparing a statement."

NBC 26's Noah Cornelius is on the scene and we are working to get more details.