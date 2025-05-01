Family of missing Fox Crossing man organizes search party

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The family of Diego Alejandro Ramirez, a Fox Crossing man who was last seen on Saturday, is asking the community to help search for him.

The family of the missing man is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon, which will be followed by a search party in the evening.

The search party will meet at the Multicultural Coalition's office in Menasha at 333 First St., Suite D, at 5 p.m. and will begin a search for Diego throughout the evening.

NBC 26 reporter Karl Winter will be live from the scene on NBC 26 at 5 and 6.

