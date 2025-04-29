Fox Crossing Police searching for missing man

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — The Fox Crossing Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing man.

Authorities say Diego Alejandro Ramirez, 19, was last seen April 27 at 1:30 AM near Elru Drive and Ninth Street, which borders the Village of Fox Crossing and the City of Menasha.

Authorities say Ramirez is:

• Height: 5'9"

• Weight: 122lbs

• Hair Color: Black

• Eye Color: Brown

• Distinguishing Features: Tattoo of the vertical letters "dad" on neck

• Clothing: Last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt & blue jeans

Anyone with information regarding Diego’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fox Crossing Police Department at (920)720-7109. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the Winnebago CountyWide Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app, or by calling (920) 231-8477(T.I.P.S.)

Authorities are asking people to share this information in hopes of bringing home Diego safely.