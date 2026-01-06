Wisconsin State Patrol commander under investigation after domestic dispute allegations

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A former Wisconsin State Patrol commander who oversaw law enforcement across 11 counties in northeast Wisconsin is under internal investigation following domestic dispute allegations.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation confirmed to NBC 26 in a statement that 'Mr. Gruebele is no longer employed with the department' as of Decemeber, 2025.

Daniel Gruebele previously pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct citation in August, according to court records. The records show Gruebele's girlfriend called 911 after she claimed he poured and threw drinks at her and kicked her out of a house. Gruebele has denied those accusations.

Gruebele served as commander of the State Patrol's northeast region, where he was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic laws across the state. He started with the Wisconsin State Patrol in 1996 and had led the northeast region since 2021.

The position is now vacant.

The State Patrol said they cannot comment further while the internal investigation continues.

NBC26 originally reported on Gruebele's citation in December.